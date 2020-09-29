Dr Adaku Releases Debut Single Jisike

Dr Adaku Jennifer Agwunobi, also known as ‘Dr Adaku’ is a 27 year old PhD holder and singer/songwriter from London and of Nigerian heritage. She was the first Black doctoral researcher to obtain a PhD at her campus (more here), she is also the author of the poetry book ‘Yours Sincerely’ and additionally, Dr Adaku released her debut song “Jisike” yesterday on all platforms.

“Jisike” is a relaxing and soothing Igbo/English afro-lofi chill vibe. She wrote this song to help the world relax during what has been an intense year of uncertainty and injustice. Her research focuses are primarily on health, wellbeing and equity; and she is determined to make the world a better place! She believes music has such as undeniable power improving everyone’s well-being and it has always been a huge part of her life from a young age which Igbo highlife always playing in her household.

“Jisike” means ‘take it easy/take care’ in Igbo, “o ga di mma” means ‘everything will be good’ and the whole premise of the song is there to tell you that everything will be okay, even when it doesn’t seem like it. It’s a ‘close your eyes and relax’ vibe which everyone needs right now; and she has plenty more to come!

Please also enjoy the calming visualizer here too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lxSb7deuSZg&feature=youtu.be

Song details:

Song name: Jisike

Artist: Dr Adaku

Links:

Spotify: https://open.spotify. com/track/ 26cur9Gp4X7jNRjYedNQYc

Apple Music: https://music. apple.com/gb/album/jisike- single/1533241015

Audiomack: https://audiomack. com/dradaku/song/jisike

Amazon: https://www.amazon.co. uk/Jisike/dp/B08JZD4XG3/

Deezer: http://www.deezer.com/ track/1090257642

iTunes: https://music.apple. com/gb/album/jisike-single/ 1533241015

Social media:

Instagram: https://www. instagram.com/DrAdaku

Twitter: https://www.twitter. com/DrAdaku

Facebook: https://www. facebook.com/DrAdaku

Website: https://www.ada-ku. com