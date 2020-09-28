“Don’t introduce your ‘important people’ to just anyone” – Actress Lilian Esoro

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro has advised people against introducing the important people in their lives to just anyone.

According to the mother of one, this is because some people have the ability to ruin friendships you took years to build. She went on to say that once you allow two people to know each other, you can’t tell them to unknow themselves.

“Don’t introduce your “important” people to just anyone… some humans have the ability to ruin friendships you took years to build. and never forget that once you allow two people to know each other, you can’t tell them to “unknow” themselves.”