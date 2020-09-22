Don’t give anyone a reason to disrespect your woman — Actress Tonto Dikeh

In a new post on Instagram, Popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared relationship tips which was based on her own experience premised on her failed marriage.

Since the crash of her marriage with Olakunle Churchill, the pair have been known to exchange jabs in the public domain.

Taking to Instagram to pass her message, Tonto Dikeh stated clearly how and where a man should do and what he should not do to his woman.

According to her a man should learn to defend his woman in public and correct her in private. The 35 year old added that no man should ever give anyone a reason to disrespect his woman.

