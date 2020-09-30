Don’t Control Obaseki, Oba Of Benin Warns PDP Leaders

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) against any attempt to control Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki.

He made this known when he hosted five PDP governors during a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

The monarch charged the PDP to guard against godfatherism.

“I appeal to the governor to let bygone be bygone, all are gone now and I have told him that he should stretch out the olive branch for all sides to work with him. All hands should be on deck to work for Edo state and Edo people everywhere they may be,” the monarch said.

“I want to on this occasion plead with the PDP to guard against godfatherism and not to allow unscrupulous members kill your party. I will tell the PDP governors not become hidden godfathers that will be controlling Governor Obaseki.”

The governors who visited the king are Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Aminu Tanbuwal (Sokoto), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo).