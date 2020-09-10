Don’t Come To Ekiti – Fayose Warns Gov Makinde

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has warned the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde to stay away from the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ekiti and the other South West States.

Fayose made this known on Wednesday during a meeting of the National delegates of the PDP in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Fayose while acknowledging Seyi Makinde of being a zonal leader of the party, expressed that he had no right to dabble into the local politics in each State of the South West.

Fayose said he will be ready to fight anyone who plans to take over the structure of the Ekiti PDP from him.

He said, “There has been a reasonable cold war of who and who becomes the executive of the zone. Governor Makinde has demanded that the zonal executive be sacked and a caretaker be fostered on the zone which the party did.

“But, since the caretaker committee came into being, he has not allowed them to function because he produced the chairman.

“Beyond that, the fact that there is a sitting governor does not say I should go to another man’s state. Nobody should come to my state; if you come to my state, I will face you squarely.

“I will continue to respect him because he is my brother, I love him so much and I was part of his emergence.”