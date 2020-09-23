Don’t be too busy to notice that your parents are getting old and tired – Tonto Dikeh says

Tonto Dikeh, is easily one of the most controversial celebrities in Nigeria and is known for always saying things that more often than not, leave minds wondering.

Just recently, the actress turned humanitarian and philanthropist took to her Instagram page to share some interesting piece of advice concerning parents.

The mother of one in the post advised her fans and followers against being too busy to notice their parents growing old and tired.

The post reads:

“Do not be too busy to notice that your parents are getting old and tired. In the caption, she wrote: “This caption is for all of Us..It’s just a reminder for you and I…Life makes us all guilty of neglect..”

Only a few days ago, she expressed how she felt on her mum’s remembrance day.

According to the mother of one, she lost her dear mother 33 years ago. Taking to her official Instagram page to pay a tribute to her mum, the actress stated that she had the worst mood on Wednesday, September 9, which seemed to be the day her mother passed.