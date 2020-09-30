‘Don’t Ask Anyone To Lead Any Protest’ – BBNaija’s Leo Da Silva

Former BBNaija ‘Double Wahala’ housemate, Leo Da Silva, has given his take on the call for protest from Omoyele Sowore. Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star feels that a protest led by a known figure has a hidden agenda.

His Twitter thread reads:

“We don’t need anyone to lead anything. In fact any movement that has a face, is already dead on arrival. The face of the movement will always sell out. We need the people to move as one. Don’t ask anyone to lead anything, let people be ready to make their demands in one voice.”

“If you people are tired, get yourselves together and get on the streets to protest. The less politicians and celebrities involved, the more successful it will be. Don’t bring in people that’ll make it about them. Let negotiations be open to the public, no spokesperson!”

See his thread below: