Don’t Allow APC Rig Ondo Poll, Secondus Urges Supporters

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the supporters to come out en masse to protect their votes during the forthcoming election in Ondo state.

He made this call during the opening rally of the party for the Ondo State Governorship election at the M.K.O Abiola Democracy Park in Akure.

Also Read: Jegede, PDP Kick-Off Governorship Campaign In Ondo

While boasting of the support the party enjoys in the state, he declared that the PDP would win the forthcoming governorship election.

Addressing the supporters, Secondus said, “Do not vote for APC, do not allow APC to rig the election. If APC rigs this election, they will face the wrath. The only thing Akeredolu is relying upon is to rig the election because he has not performed.

“Make sure you vote out the government that has turned Ondo State to a family business, let Buhari know that the only thing left for him is to conduct free and fair elections in Edo and Ondo States.”