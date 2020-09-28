Don Jazzy’s Reacts To Rema’s Twitter Rants

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Rema
Rema

Music producer and record label executive, Don Jazzy, has given an incomplete response to Rema’s Twitter rants. A user on the microblogging site had tweeted at Don Jazzy to change the ‘Ginger Me’ singer’s password.

Don Jazzy quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Why? He is passing a message. Read on”

Rema has been tweeting via his official account for close to three hours. What fans thought would be a single tweet has become a long Twitter thread on his career, backbiting, lack of trust, the Nigerian government, his former love interest and so on.

Read AlsoDon Jazzy Shares Photoshopped Picture With Rihanna

Fans are eagerly awaiting the underlying reason for Rema’s Twitter outbursts on Monday, September 28.

See Don Jazzy’s tweet below:

Don Jazzy’s tweet

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here