Don Jazzy’s follower surprises him with a gift, to thank him for helping her back In April

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy took to his social media to reveal that he got a surprise gift from a follower recently.

Don Jazzy shared a photo of the gift and a message from the follower explaining the reason for the gift.

According to the follower, she was a beneficiary of a giveaway done by Don Jazzy back in April 2020. She recalled telling him that it was needed it for her son’s birthday.

As a means of showing appreciation, the follower known as Suua on social media, decided to give the Mavin boss a footwear.

Taking to his Twitter page to appreciate the fan, Don Jazzy wrote; This made me happy. Thank you

@Oluwasuu_su

may GOD continue to bless you, your family and your business. Amen.

See the post below;