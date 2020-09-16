Don Jazzy’s follower surprises him with a gift, to thank him for helping her back In April

Popular Nigerian music producer, Don Jazzy took to his social media to reveal that he got a surprise gift from a follower recently.
Don Jazzy shared a photo of the gift and a message from the follower explaining the reason for the gift.
According to the follower, she was a beneficiary of a giveaway done by Don Jazzy back in April 2020. She recalled telling him that it was needed it for her son’s birthday.
As a means of showing appreciation, the follower known as Suua on social media, decided to give the Mavin boss a footwear.
Taking to his Twitter page to appreciate the fan, Don Jazzy wrote; This made me happy. Thank you
@Oluwasuu_su
may GOD continue to bless you, your family and your business. Amen.
See the post below;
This made me happy. Thank you @Oluwasuu_su may GOD continue to bless you, your family and your business. Amen. pic.twitter.com/1N6qXQu1Es
— 🧞ITS DONJAZZY AGAIN🧞 (@DONJAZZY) September 15, 2020