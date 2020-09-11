Don Jazzy Tries To Figure Out Number Of Times BBNaija’s Nengi Has ‘Friend-Zone’ Ozo

Popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy uploaded a hilarious video his social media page on Friday.

The clip sees the music producer trying to figure out the number of times BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Nengi has turned down her fellow housemate, Ozo’s love advances.

It is no news that Ozo is head over heels in love with Nengi even if she does not feel the same.

Sharing the video, Don Jazzy wrote;

“How many times Nengi has told Ozo that they are just friends.”

Read Also: “They don’t understand your grace” – Davido says as he makes social media return with new single

Watch the video below: