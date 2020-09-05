Don Jazzy, D’Banj inspired me to go into music – Davido

Top Nigerian superstar, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known as Davido, has revealed that Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy and D’banj inspired him to go into music.

The record label owner who is also a father of three children made this known in a recent Instagram Live chat with Grammy Museum.

According to him, Coming from Atlanta and just hanging around them inspired him.

“I remember seeing them with Jay-Z and Kanye West in a room and honestly, they had a lot to do with me wanting to do music even though my father has also been a mentor.”

“In the early stage of my career, I was like a one-man-band. I made the beat for the first single, and equally recorded the song myself.

“I mixed and mastered Dami Duro myself. When I was getting bigger, I could no longer do everything myself.

“Now, I have producers and songwriters who I work with. I now believe in collective efforts.

“The business side of everything is important. Music is just about 30 or 40 per cent,” he said.