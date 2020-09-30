Don Jazzy Celebrates Two Years Without Smoking

The CEO of Mavin Records, Michael Collins Ajereh, known professionally as Don Jazzy celebrates two years of quitting smoking, today, September 29, 2020.

The journey of quitting the smoke act began in 2018 for the music producer.

In a post via his official handle on the microblogging platform, Twitter, Don Baba J praised himself for abstinence from the intake of any form of a harmful gaseous substance.

Sharing a time warp record of how long he has been off smoking, the Mavin Boss wrote, “Hehe it’s 2 years now.”

“You have been smoke free for: 2 years 0 months 4 days 8 hours 0 minutes 39 seconds.”

