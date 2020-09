Popular Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy has taken to social media to celebrate his beautiful mother on her birthday.

The fun loving music producer via his Instagram page, shared a lovely photo of his mum smiling and sitting pretty like a queen.

He sent a shout out, and described her as his sweet with as she clocked a new age.

Don Jazzy wrote;

“Shout out to my sweet mother @indianpicolo HAPPY BIRTHDAY MUM. Love you”