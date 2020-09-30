‘Do Not Expect Me To Wear Your Product And Tag You’ – Tonto Dikeh Tells Clothing Vendors

Controversial Nigerian actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh has shattered the hearts of clothing vendors into pieces.

The practice of gifting celebrities free products and expecting to get tagged on social media in return is a marketing tactics most brand owners in Nigeria employ.

Tonto took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to reveal that she received 40 outfits from 20 different vendors.

However, she won’t be giving credits to them whenever she rocks the outfits because she doesn’t do free publicity.

In her words;

”Over 49outfits/products from about 20 vendors, I truly appreciate this kind gesture..

But pls do not expect me to Wear and tag you cause that’s a 1.5million naira favor you will be asking for..

So if your intentions are for rags I’m sorry I don’t do that, I wld rather patronize you and pay you..

But if the gifts are for acknowledgment/Awareness of your brand and mine..

Thanks”

