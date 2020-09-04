DJ Xclusive Releases New Song Named After His Daughter, ‘Avery’

Popular entertainer, Rotimi Alakija alias DJ Xclusive, has released a new song which is named after his daughter, ‘Avery.’

Information Nigeria recalls the celebrity DJ welcomed his first child with his wife, Tinuke Ogundero on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, the disc jockey shared a snippet of the song as he tweeted;

“Thanks for all the warm messages. I’ve always wanted to do something special for my child and so I have decided to release a new single named after my daughter “AVERY”

See his tweet below: