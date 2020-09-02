DJ Tunez Announces Upcoming Song, ‘Differently’

A few months after releasing ‘Pami‘, Nigerian DJ, DJ Tunez, has announced the upcoming release of another single titled ‘Differently’.

‘Pami’ features Wizkid, Adekunle Gold and Omah Lay. The featured artist on the upcoming song, ‘Differently’, is yet unknown.

A Twitter user with the handle @_lollipopping had tweeted at DJ Tunez:

“@DJ_TUNEZ who are we expecting on #Differently on friday?”

DJ Tunez retweeted with the eyes emoji.

The award-winning disc jockey has also shared a short video clip announcing the new single. Fans await the single with bated breath.

Read Also: DJ Tunez Announces Collaboration With Tiwa Savage

Meanwhile, ‘Pami’ is still receiving positive reviews from listeners. Also, DJ Tunez is yet to announce a music video for the song.

See DJ Tunez’s post below: