DJ Kaywise, Dotman Celebrate Wizkid As He Announces Upcoming Release Of ‘Made In Lagos’

Nigerian artist, Dotman, and popular DJ, DJ Kaywise, have celebrated the upcoming release of Wizkid‘s album, ‘Made In Lagos’.

The disc jockey is excited about the upcoming album. He says he can’t wait for its release. Dotman goes inspirational, saying that Wizkid is an embodiment of greatness.

This is shortly after Wizkid took to his Instagram page to share a one-minute video teaser for the album.

Taking to Twitter, DJ Kaywise tweets:

“Wizkid is about to give us!!! his promo plan na cruise lol i cant wait !!! @wizkidayo @DJ_TUNEZ #MadeInLagos”

Dotman also tweeted:

“Never Rush Greatness #Machala @wizkidayo”

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid celebrated his colleagues (Burna Boy, DJ Cuppy, Tiwa Savage, and Fireboy DML) on his Instagram page over the release of their albums.

See Dotman and DJ Kaywise’s tweets below: