DJ Cuppy Shares Video Of How Her Ferrari Was Painted Pink

Popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has revealed that the color of her new Ferrari Portofino was originally black before it got painted to pink.

The award-winning musician took to her Instagram page to share a short video with the caption:

“Who wants to see how @Yiannimize made my Ferrari PINK? BTS Video out at 4pm! #CuppyDat”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Femi Otedola bought three new Ferrari cars for his three daughters, Florence Otedola alias DJ Cuppy, Tolani Otedola, and Temi Otedola.

Tolani Otedola, his first daughter, became a trending Topic on Twitter as users on the micro-blogging site talked about how she has maintained a low-key life despite being the daughter of a famous billionaire.

Watch the video below: