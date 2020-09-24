DJ Cuppy Reacts As BBNaija’s Neo Washes Vee’s Underwear

Popular entertainer, DJ Cuppy has reacted to the viral video of BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Neo washing the underwear of his lover, Vee.

Information Nigeria recalls Vee was recent seen complaining to Neo that one of her panties was missing while he was doing her laundry on Wednesday.

This sparked mixed reactions among web users.

Some Nigerians mocked the BBNaija housemate for washing a woman’s pant on National TV while others praised him for his actions.

DJ Cuppy took to her Twitter account to react to the trending matter and she suggested a solution.

The disc jockey tweeted;

“Please EVERY person should wash their OWN pant themselves!”

Read Also: BBNaija: ‘One Pant Is Missing’ – Vee Tells Neo While He Washes Her Underwear

See her tweet below: