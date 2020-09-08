DJ Cuppy Features In Man Utd’s New Jersey Campaign

Nigerian entertainer, DJ Cuppy got featured in Manchester United’s new jersey campaign advert.

The club finally unveiled their third kit for the coming season.

Information Nigeria recalls the disc jockey dumped Arsenal football club for Man Utd a few months ago.

Taking to Instagram, DJ Cuppy posted a video of the ad which also features South London rapper, Sam Wise and Harry Pinero.

The disc jockey captioned the video with the words;

“As @ManchesterUnited fan, I’m so PROUD to be a part of their official jersey campaign! ⚽️ READY FOR THE NOISE! #GGMU 🔊🔴 #ReadyForSport #CreatedWithAdidas.”

See her post