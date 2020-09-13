Divorce is not the end of your life; it’s an opportunity for a new beginning – Daddy Freeze

Media Personality Daddy Freeze has given a succint view of what being a divorcee means and the challenges they face in the society.

The media personality who said this in reaction to the report of a 23-year-old lady who recounted how she was ridiculed for being a divorcee before being called to bar, stated that divorce is not the end of life but an opportunity for a new beginning.

Daddy Freeze noted that he feels the lady’s pain but is also proud of her for not staying in a putrid situation like many of those subsumed by social pressure.

He wrote;

As a Divorcee myself, I feel her pain.

There is little emotional support for divorcees from the society.

–

Divorce is not the end of your life; it’s an opportunity for a new beginning.

–

I’m so proud of her for not staying in a putrid situation like many of those subsumed by social pressure.

–

If you are divorced and joyful, not allowing the society to define you, let me see those hands. ~FRZ