Desmond Elliot Celebrates His Twins On Their 10th Birthday

Popular Nigerian actor, Desmond Elliot, has taken to Instagram page to celebrate his lovely twins, Donald and Dawna as they clock a new age.

The actor’s second set of twins turned 10 on Wednesday.

To mark the special day, the actor shared adorable photos of his children along with a birthday message which reads;

“Happy birthday to my sweethearts , my orobo and lekpa Donald and Dawna . Mmm what else can I say than to say you have made me the proudest dad in the universe. May God make you shine so bright in all you do. Daddy loves you loves you loves you guys.

In a follow-up post, Elliot wrote;

“Isn’t it just a blessing waking up to seeing these 2 cuties … THANK YOU LORD FOR THEIR LIVES . Donald Elliott God will perfect all that concerns you in Jesus name ,

My Dawna Na sisimama keep making daddy and mummy proud . Happy birthday to you both”

Read Also: Davido Reacts As Femi Otedola Buys 3 Ferraris For His 3 Daughters

See his post below: