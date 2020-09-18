Delta Tertiary Institutions To Reopen October 2: Commissioner

The Delta State Government has announced that tertiary institutions in the state are free to reopen between now and October 2, based on the institution’s plans to ensure the safety of their students.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Patrick Muoboghare, made the clarification on Thursday in Asaba.

At the press briefing, Mr Muobonghare expressed the government’s preparedness for tertiary institutions in the state to reopen for academic activities.

He stated that contrary to report that tertiary institutions in the state are to reopen on October 2, tertiary institutions can reopen now in phases but by October 2, all the tertiary institutions should have resumed fully.