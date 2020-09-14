Dele Momodu Responds To Claim That He Only Cares About BBNaija

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has responded to a Twitter user who feels he is too invested in the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show, particularly the affair between Erica and Kiddwaya, when there are other pressing issues in the country to be concerned about.

Dele Momodu had shared an exclusive report that Kiddwaya’s mother, Susan Waya, spoke with Erica in a phone call.

The web user replied to the tweet thus:

“Na wah… Nigeria is falling apart, Uncle has switched to BBN commentaries. Its well oh…”

Dele Momodu replied:

“I multitask and pls play your own part Sir.”

Dele Momodu has been actively supporting Kiddwaya while the former was on the BBNaija reality TV show.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that he called Kiddwaya his son and affirmed his continued support for the reality TV star.

See Dele Momodu’s Twitter exchange below: