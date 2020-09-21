Dele Momodu Hosts Disqualified BBNaija Housemate, Erica At His Pent House (Video)

Veteran journalist, Dele Momodu hosted a live show from his pent home on Sunday which garnered over twenty thousand views.

The CEO of Ovation Magazine had an exclusive interview with disqualified Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, Erica Nlewedim where she opened up her journey to fame and how she started her career.

During the interview, the reality TV star revealed she has learnt not to be too emotional and she is currently focusing on her career.

Speaking about her relationship with Kiddwaya, the 26-year old former housemate said the billionaire son is her best friend and the reason she defended him most times on the show is because she is a loyal person.

Erica disclosed that as an only child, she moved around a lot during her early years and also gets lonely a lot.

The actress also mentioned that she is very ambitious and doesn’t think she has achieved enough at her age.

When asked about the party she attended with Kiddwaya on Saturday, she said that she was hoping to go unnoticed and she had to be present to support her friend.

