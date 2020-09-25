Fem: Dele Momodu Hails Davido (Video)

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has taken to Twitter to thank Davido for his recently released song titled ‘Fem’.

The media entrepreneur shared a video of himself sitting at his dining table as ‘Fem’ plays in the background. He also gesticulates the signature pose for the song by placing his finger on his lips.

His caption reads:

“Thanks for this monster song KING DAVID @davidoofficial”

Davido retweeted the tweet with the reply:

“Lmao uncle u missed the fem part …. it’s litt”

Read Also: Davido Buys Mercedes Benz Bicycle Worth Over $3500

Information Nigeria recalls Davido recently replied a follower who accused him of smoking weed after drumming at a church service in Asaba.

See their Twitter exchange below:

Watch the video below: