Dele Momodu Congratulates Davido Over New Single, ‘Fem’

Veteran media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu, has taken time to congratulate Nigerian singer, Davido, over the success of his latest song, ‘Fem’.

The former presidential aspirant shared the official poster art of the song and tweeted thus:

“Congratulations to KING DAVID on this phenomenal success… @davidoofficial”

Davido, who saw the tweet, retweeted and replied:

“Thank you daddy mi”

See the Twitter exchange below: