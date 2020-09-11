Davido’s ‘Fem’ Hits 1.4M Views On YouTube In Less Than 24 Hours

Nigerian artist, Davido, has broken a new record as the music video to his latest song, ‘Fem’ has surpassed 1 million views on YouTube.

The number of views on the video-streaming app now sits at exactly 1.4 million barely 15 hours after its release.

To celebrate this feat, a fan with the handle @vinz6199 tweeted:

“Davido sets the record for fastest Nigerian music video to reach 1m views on YouTube in 1 week (Fans Mi) Fastest Nigerian music video to hit 1m views in 10 hours (Blow my mind) Fastest Nigerian music video to hit 1m views in 7 hours (FEM) Is he the only Nigerian artiste we have?”

See the proof below: