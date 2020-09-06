Davido’s ‘Fall’ Hits 180M Views On YouTube

Nigerian musician, Davido, has achieved another enviable feat with the music video for his 2017 hit single, ‘Fall’, which has amassed 180 million views on YouTube.

‘Fall’ now sits at the top of the list of the most streamed Afro-beat songs on the video-streaming platform.

Twitter user identified as Oracle tweeted:

“With Youtube now secured, Davido’s FALL crosses 180M views on the platform maintaining it’s place as the most streamed Afrobeat song on the platform and the biggest Nigerian record since the history of the platform KING DOINGS!!”

Davido released the video to his song with Summer Walker, ‘D&G’ from his album, ‘A Good Time’, in April 2020.

See the tweet and proof of ‘Fall’ below: