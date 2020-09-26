Davido surprises his personal chef with $1000 on his birthday

Nigerian superstar, Davido has made his personal chef, Uncle Luis, happy as he surprised him with the sum of $1000 (N480,000) on his birthday today.
The video was shared by a popular celebrity executive, Ubi Franklin on his Instagram page today. In the video, Davido is seen as he sprays the dollars on a snooker board.
Out of excitement, Uncle Luis went to Davido and gave him a tight hug in appreciation of the love and money he showered on him on his birthday. Instrumentalists were also in the background playing songs with their various musical instruments.