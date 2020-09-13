Davido Spotted Having Dinner With Girlfriend, Chioma (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido was spotted having a nice time with his fiancée, Chioma Avril Rowland and some close friends.

Amid rumors that that the couple had separated, they both seemed very cordial during their evening outing with friends.

In a video sighted on social media, the lovebirds could be seen sitting beside each other at the restaurant.

Information Nigeria recalls Davido recently dropped his latest hit track titled “Fem” which is off his yet-to-be released studio album dubbed “A Better Time”.

Read Also: BBNaija’s Erica Reaches Out To Fans On IG Live; Mercy Eke Hypes Her

Watch the video below: