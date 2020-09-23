Davido spotted drumming during praise & worship session in Asaba (video)

A video of Davido drumming at a church is currently trending on social media.

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, is a lot of things when it comes to being creative but one thing that stands out the most is his love for creating music.

In the video, the singer is seen excited playing the drums while the congregation sing and dance to worship songs.

The singer’s happy face shows he more than enjoyed playing the drums and being a superstar musician, it’s not hard to understand why.

Sharing the video, he captioned:

“Praise and worship in Asaba !! ”

Watch video below:

[embedded content]

The video which has since gone viral drew several social media reactions from internet users who were amused and impressed by both the singer’s skills and humility.