Davido signs new artiste, Deinde, to his DMW record label

Nigerian singer and music executive, David Adeleke, better known as Davido has signed a new artiste, Deinde, to his record label, DMW.

Davido disclosed this today, September 26 on his official page via photo and video sharing app, Instagram.

Welcoming Deinde to DMW, Davido wrote; “Everyone join me in welcoming my new artiste to the DMW family ! @deindeofficial ! A real gem with the mic and pen. Trust me when I say watch out for what’s to come ! Time for you to soar bro ! Everyone go over to his page show him some love for me! #DMW shit! #Stay tuned!!”

Expressing gratitude to Davido for signing him to Davido Music Worldwide (DMW), Deinde wrote; “If you believe, tepa moshe and PRAY. No be by power, no be by agidi. Thanks for welcoming me to the Family Boss!!! @davidoofficial #30BG #DMW”