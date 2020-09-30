Davido Shows Off His Pot-Belly; Says ‘He Prefers Money to Six-Packs‘

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke alias Davido has taken to his Instagram page to show off his pot-belly.

Davido posted a photo of himself in which he had his shirt unbuttoned while he sagged his jeans trouser.

Aware that he might end up being trolled over his appearance, the musician and CEO of DMW records suggested that he would rather remain pot-bellied and have money than to be broke with six-packs abs.

In his words;

“6 packs overrated I’d rather have the bag”

See his post below: