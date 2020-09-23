Davido Shows Drumming Skills During At A Church In Asaba (Video)

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has shared a video of himself at a church in Asaba. In the video, the ‘Fem’ crooner can be seen fiercely hitting the drums during the praise and worship session in the church.

The singer captions the short video:

“Praise n worship in Asaba”

The church members and choristers can be seen rejoicing and smiling as they dance to the drumbeats by Davido.

Also, the father of three recently shared pictures of himself and his first daughter, Imade, as both of them rock matching wristwatches.

Davido captioned the pictures:

“Twinning with Imasco”

See his tweet below:

Watch the video below: