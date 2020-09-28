Davido Reacts To Rema’s Twitter Rants

Nigerian musician, Davido, has responded to one of the tweets from Rema. Rema tweeted that they should stop trying to change his password.

Quoting the tweet, Davido replied:

“lol bro litt”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Rema has taken to his Twitter page to rant about his musical career and how he came this far.

The ‘Ginger Me’ singer has not stopped ranting. His first tweet ended with “Management will change my password now”.

“Stop trying to change my password“, he later tweeted.

Rema has also bragged about his musical abilities, revealing that he has deliberately been adding ‘another banger’ to all his songs, especially his first single.

See Davido’s reply below: