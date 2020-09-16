Davido Reacts As Femi Otedola Buys 3 Ferraris For His 3 Daughters

Popular singer, Davido has reacted to the news of the expensive car gifts purchased by billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola.

Information Nigeria recalls Otedola took his three daughters out on an expensive shopping spree and he bought each of them a Ferrari Portofino.

DJ Cuppy broke the exciting news via Twitter on Wednesday.

Reacting to the post, Davido congratulated the celebrity disc jockey and he also tapped into the blessing as he tweeted;

“Congrats cuppy ….I will do the same for my daughters one day AMEN .. chai money goo”

Music producer, Don Jazzy also reacted as he wrote;

“ My dear sperm in my prick, if u still remain. I never born you yet. But walahi this kind enjoyment Dey wait you.