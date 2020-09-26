Davido Promotes Kiddominant’s Song, ‘EWallet’

Popular Afro-pop act, Davido, has taken to his official Twitter page to promote the recently released song of Kiddominant, ‘EWallet’.

The ‘Fem’ crooner showed massive support for the music producer who is responsible for some of his notable hit songs such as ‘Fall’, ‘Dodo’, and ‘D&G’.

His tweets read:

“E wallet by @KIDDOMINANT scattering club in Gidi !!!!!”

“This is my shit!!! @kiddominant EWALLET scattering everywhere!!! GIRL HAVE YOU BEEN TO CHINA!! LINK IN HID BIO!”

Information Nigeria recalls Davido was recently spotted at a presumed church service in Asaba as he showed off his drumming skills during the praise and worship session. He, however, replied that it was not a church when a fan criticized him for smoking weed shortly after performing at a church.

See his posts below: