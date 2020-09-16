Davido Prays For Peaceful Governorship Election In Edo

Nigerian singer, Davido, has taken to Twitter to pray for a peaceful governorship elections in Edo state. The DMW star musician tweeted thus:

“I pray that this weeks Edo elections are safe … God be with the great people of Edo And God blessings and good luck to all the candidates involved”

The 2020 Edo state governorship elections will officially take place on September 19. According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 15 out of the 18 registered political parties are contesting for the elections.

The main contenders are incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki of the PDP and Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

The incumbent governor was a member of the APC before he decamped to the PDP to obtain their governorship ticket.

See Davido’s tweet below: