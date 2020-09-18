Davido, Kiddwaya Set To Hook Up Soon

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Kiddwaya, has been congratulated by Nigerian singer, Davido.

Davido not only congratulated Kiddwaya, he also requested that they both see each other soon.

Kiddwaya had tweeted about Davido’s latest single, ‘Fem’. He wrote:

“Yooo @davido this song is fire”

Davido’s reply reads:

“Bro!!!! Congrats on every!! Long time no see ! Link up”

Davido, upon his return to Twitter, has been promoting his latest single. He has also been engaging Twitter users who feel that his song is not as good as that of Wizkid or Burna Boy.

Read Also: Moment Kiddwaya “embarrassed” Ubi Franklin during IG live for asking about Erica and Laycon (Video)

Kiddwaya, upon his eviction from the ‘Lockdown’ house, has also been going on media rounds and granting interviews as regards his plans after the show.

See Davido and Kiddwaya’s Twitter exchange below: