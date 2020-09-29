Davido denies slapping Rema during the big brother Naija finale show

Singer and DMW boss, Davido has denied rumours that he slapped Mavin act, Rema, last night during the big brother Naija finale show.

Following Rema’s lengthy rant on Twitter today, a Twitter user, @manlikefola posted a tweet, alleging that Davido and his DMW crew bullied Rema and the singer even slapped him.

The tweet gathered lots of engagement and got people dragging Davido and his crew for treating Rema that way. @manlikefola has now apologized saying it was a joke and a lie.

“Guys this tweet about Davido slapping Rema was just a joke and a lie. Thank you” he tweeted.

Davido replied saying; “Actually not fair bro … cus pple actually believed u … we humans too my guy“