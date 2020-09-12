Davido Dances To ‘Fem’ In New Video

Nigerian superstar singer, Davido, has shared a new video of himself dancing to his latest single ‘Fem’, in his living room.

The Afrobeats star took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to post the video with the caption:

“Woke up litt”

Davido released his song, ‘Fem’ on September 10. The song broke his previous records by amassing over 1 million YouTube views in less than 24 hours.

Information Nigeria also reported that fans of Burna Boy hopped on Davido’s Instagram comments section to tell him that his song is not better than Burna Boy’s songs. They did this on account of the rumored belief that Davido was referring to Burna Boy on the song.

Watch Davido’s video below: