Davido Confirmed As A Cast On ‘Coming To America 2’

Nigerian singer, Davido, has confirmed that he is a cast on the sequel of American comedy classic, ‘Coming To America 2’.

Taking to Twitter, the globally-acclaimed recording artist retweeted a tweet announcing the news with his own reply that reads:

“Can’t wait!”

According to the tweet, the film will be released on December 18, 2020. The tweet announcing the news reads:

“International Nigerian Afropop singer, @davido is casted in the comedy classic – ‘Coming To America 2’ set to be out on December 18, 2020.”

Davido has also announced a new single to be released in October. He tweeted:

“BIGGEST TUNE IN THE COUNTRY!! DIGEST IT!!! OCTOBER JUST COME ALREADY”

See his tweet below: