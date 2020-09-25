Davido Buys Mercedes Benz Bicycle Worth Over $3500

Popular singer, Davido has acquired a Mercedes Benz foldable fat tyre cycle said to be worth over $3500 equivalent to 1.3million naira.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer responded to a man who called him out for smoking weed hours after he was spotted playing drums during a praise and worship session.

The singer once again sent tongues wagging after he expanded his garage with the luxury bicycle.

Davido took to his Instagram page on Thursday to show off his new toy.

The ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner posted a video with a caption which reads “New Baby”.

Watch the video below: