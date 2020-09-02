Davido And Zlatan Ibile Dance At Beach Party (Video)

Nigerian singers, Davido and Zlatan Ibile, have been spotted dancing at a beach party. In a recent video being circulated online, both singers can be seen dancing to a new song by Tiwa Savage.

The short video captures Davido’s excitement and Zlatan Ibile’s feisty nature. Fans are excited to see the DMW star musician enjoy himself considering that he has stayed away from social media for three months.

He has, however, returned to social media via an Instagram live chat with the Grammy museum. He discussed about the growth and development of Afro beats among many other things.

Davido’s recent feature is on Tiwa Savage’s album for the track ‘Park Well’.

See the video below: