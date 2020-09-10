David Adefeso Opens Up On How Tamar Braxton Assaulted Him (Video)

David Adefeso, the Nigerian boyfriend of singer Tamar Braxton, has opened up about the recent controversy trailing their relationship.

This comes a few days after he filed for a restraining order against the singer amid their relationship scandal.

Braxton had come out to accuse her Nigerian boyfriend of assaulting her and threatening a murder-suicide.

Speaking live on Instagram, Adefeso refuted the claims as he recalled a painful incident where he was assaulted by the singer.

According to him, he was driving on high speed when the singer hit him in his jugular leaving him so disoriented.

The 50-year-old tried to fight back tears as he said he instinctively called his mother in Nigeria, who began to pray for his safety.

Adefeso said he then realized Tamar was secretly recording his reaction and sent it to his family in a bid to embarrass him.

He also talked about his Rolls Royce being damaged to the tune of $30,000.

Watch the video below: