Darey Art Alade Releases New Song Featuring Patoranking, ‘JoJo’

Nigerian R&B musician, Darey Art Alade, has released a new song with Reggae/Dancehall artist, Patoranking. The song, titled ‘JoJo’, has been officially released today, September 18.

The talented singer has been on Twitter promoting the upcoming single. He wrote on Thursday:

“JOJO will be our bright light in a seemingly dark world. Tomorrow, we dance!!! DAREY x @patorankingfire”

Upon releasing the song on all digital streaming platforms, he announced via Twitter:

“It’s here! #JOJO ft @patorankingfire OUT EVERYWHERE. Hoping the joy on this record extends to your hearts and homes. Let the dancing begin”

The song was produced by Pheelz. The music video will be out at 4pm today. This Darey’s second official single of the year.

See his Twitter post below: