Daddy Freeze reveals his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie said he has no father (Photos/Video)

Nigerian On-Air Personality, Daddy Freeze, has revealed his parents after Pastor Ibiyomie called him a bastard and asked him to show his father if he has one.

The popular media personality whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde shared the heartwarning photos and video via his official Instagram page yesterday, September 8.

Trouble began after Bishop Davido Oyedepo said that the secret behind a successful marriage is “total submission” from the wife.

This didn’t go down well with Daddy Freeze who took to social media to flaw Oyedepo’s statement, insisting that submission in a marriage is a two-way thing required of both husband and wife.

Oyedepo did not reply Daddy Freeze but Pastor Davido who claimed Oyedepo is his “father” said he can not be alive and watch him insult his “father” and got scot free.

Ibiyomie then took to the pulpit last Sunday to lambaste and lampoon Daddy Freeze. In his words… “He is a bastard, he doesn’t have a father because people who have a father don’t insult fathers. He’s a half-caste from Somalia. Does he look like a Nigerian?, if he has a father, let him show us his picture. If you dare insult my father again, I will kill you… Tell him oh”.

Daddy Freeze in response, called on the Nigeria Police and the general public to hold Pastor Ibiyomie responsible should anything happen to him because to him, the pastor’s message to his is a threat to his life.

He also debunked the pastor’s claim that he’s a Somalian, and clarified that his father is Yoruba, a Nigerian while his mum is European.

The OAP has now uploaded adorable photos and a video of him and his parents having a good time together.