Critics Of Water Resourses Bill Ill-informed: Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that the critics of the proposed National Water Resources Bill 2020 are ill-informed about the bill.

The Minister expressed that the bill is an amalgamation of water resources laws that had been in existence for a long time.

The proposed bill is before the National Assembly for passage.

Lai made the clarification yesterday at a joint press conference, which he addressed with the Minister of Water Resources, Mr. Suleiman Adamu.

The proposed bill has been controversial since its introduction.

He expressed that contrary to misgivings, the bill is a panacea to likely water conflicts in the country.

He also denied that the bill is a ploy for the reintroduction of Rural Grazing Area (RUGA).